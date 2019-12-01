Bonner scores winner as City stumble to victory over Liverpool

Liverpool looked a team with little answers for the threat posed by City and as a result stay bottom of the Barclays FA Women's Super League, while City leapfrogged Chelsea – whose game today was postponed – into second. The first-half was one-way traffic, Janine Beckie spearheading all the Blues' early attempts before Bonner opened the scoring by getting a touch on a well-worked cross on 21 minutes. Ellen White had a golden opportunity to double City's lead shortly after but the England striker only managed to scrape the post of Anke Preuss' Liverpool net. Liverpool didn't have the look of a defeated team in the second half. Kirsty Linnett forced a save from her spectacular shot from well outside the area, while Melissa Lawley and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk also had some good chances. The Reds came close to levelling the score inside the last ten minutes, but City's Ellie Roebuck did well to parry away after a goalmouth scramble in the net. But it wasn't to be for Liverpool today. City could consider themselves lucky as a slip from Linnett when the striker was clean through on goal ensured their one-goal lead stayed intact. Sportsbeat 2019