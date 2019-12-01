Bonner scores winner as City stumble to victory over Liverpool
Gemma Bonner scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City just about managed to keep pace with title rivals Arsenal with a narrow victory over struggling Liverpool.
Liverpool looked a team with little answers for the threat posed by City and as a result stay bottom of the Barclays FA Women's Super League, while City leapfrogged Chelsea – whose game today was postponed – into second. The first-half was one-way traffic, Janine Beckie spearheading all the Blues' early attempts before Bonner opened the scoring by getting a touch on a well-worked cross on 21 minutes. Ellen White had a golden opportunity to double City's lead shortly after but the England striker only managed to scrape the post of Anke Preuss' Liverpool net. Liverpool didn't have the look of a defeated team in the second half. Kirsty Linnett forced a save from her spectacular shot from well outside the area, while Melissa Lawley and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk also had some good chances. The Reds came close to levelling the score inside the last ten minutes, but City's Ellie Roebuck did well to parry away after a goalmouth scramble in the net. But it wasn't to be for Liverpool today. City could consider themselves lucky as a slip from Linnett when the striker was clean through on goal ensured their one-goal lead stayed intact. Sportsbeat 2019