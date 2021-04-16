The FA announced that England under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd had stepped down from his position.

England finished last in their group, failing to advance from the group stage for the second successive time under Boothroyd.

"It's been the greatest privilege to represent the FA and lead England teams into high-profile tournaments," Boothroyd said in a statement

"While we didn’t finish in the way we wanted, I'm very proud to have been able to work so closely with players who I know will go on to have remarkable international careers and to have experienced some very special moments with them over the years."

