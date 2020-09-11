They remain unbeaten after three games of the Ligue 1 season although it was Lyon who dominated and will be disappointed with the result after carving out the best chances.

The closest Lyon came to claiming the points was when substitute Houssem Aouar struck the post with 10 minutes left.

Bordeaux, who have now failed to win any of their last five games against Lyon, could have moved top of the standings with a victory but are second with five points from three games.

Lyon have four points from their two games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

