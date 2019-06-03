PA Sport
Boruc signs new Bournemouth deal
The former Poland international played 12 Premier League games last season.
Veteran goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a new one-year contract with Bournemouth.
The 39-year-old former Poland international made 12 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side last season, keeping four clean sheets.
Ex-Celtic and Fiorentina keeper Boruc joined the Cherries, initially on loan, from south-coast rivals Southampton in 2014.
He has made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Bournemouth also announced that out-of-contract winger Marc Pugh will leave the Vitality Stadium.
Winger Pugh, who finished last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Hull, scored 56 times in 312 appearances during a nine-year stint in Dorset.