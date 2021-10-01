Football

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose is happy Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham will rest during international break

After defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach last time out, Borussia Dortmund will be looking for a return to winning ways in the Bundesliga when they host FC Augsburg on Saturday. Erling Haaland's presence seems critical to the success of Marco Rose's side. The Norwegian missed Dortmund's last two games with a muscle problem, and the team struggled to create chances.

00:01:48, an hour ago