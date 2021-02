Football

Borussia Dortmund - Erling Haaland embroiled in fracas after scoring controversial late equaliser

Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late equaliser for Borussia Dortmund as they rescued a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday - and was involved in a fracas due to the controversial nature of his goal.

