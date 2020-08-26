Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 17, named in England U21 squad

Borussia Dortmund's new £25m signing Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

Jude Bellingham has been named in the England U21s squad for the first time and looks set to make his first appearance against Kosovo on Friday, September 4.

England U17 international Bellingham, who moved from Birmingham City this summer transfer window, jumps up four age groups to be a part of Aidy Boothroyd's squad who take on Kosovo in Pristina and Austria in Ried im Innkreis on September 8.

Bellingham came through the ranks at Birmingham City and became the Blues’ youngest ever debutant when playing in the League Cup aged 16 years and 38 days.

Arsenal trio Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have all been called up, while Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has been included for the first time in the U21 age group.

Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to the U21 fold having been involved with the senior squad in the last international window 10 months ago while Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster are also included.

The group will meet up at St. George’s Park in a Covid-19-secure bubble on Monday before heading out to Kosovo later in the week.

Key omissions include Dwight McNeil, Brandon Williams, Grady Diangana and Joe Willock.

