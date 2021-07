Football

Borussia Dortmund 'sad' Jadon Sancho is leaving - CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke,

"We are rather sad that he is gone." said Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, on Thursday as he thanked forward Jadon Sancho for "pushing" the side this season as he departs the club for Manchester United. Dortmund confirmed that they reached an agreement for Sancho to join the Manchester side for 85million euros (£73m).

