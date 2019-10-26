LIVE

FUS Rabat - Renaissance Zemamra

Botola - 25 October 2019

Botola – Follow the Football match between FUS Rabat and Renaissance Zemamra live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Walid Regragui or Youssef Fertout? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FUS Rabat and Renaissance Zemamra? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FUS Rabat vs Renaissance Zemamra. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

