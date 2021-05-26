DH El Jadida - FUS Rabat

Follow the Botola live Football match between DH El Jadida and FUS Rabat with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 26 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Abdelhak Benchikha or Demba Mbaye? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest DH El Jadida and FUS Rabat news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for DH El Jadida and FUS Rabat. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

