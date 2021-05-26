IR Tanger - Renaissance Zemamra

Follow the Botola live Football match between IR Tanger and Renaissance Zemamra with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 26 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Driss El Mrabet or Mohamed Alaoui Ismaili? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest IR Tanger and Renaissance Zemamra news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for IR Tanger and Renaissance Zemamra. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

