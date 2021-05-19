Renaissance de Berkane - Rapide Oued Zem

Follow the Botola live Football match between Renaissance de Berkane and Rapide Oued Zem with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 19 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pedro Ben Ali or Fouad Sahabi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Renaissance de Berkane and Rapide Oued Zem news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Renaissance de Berkane and Rapide Oued Zem. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

