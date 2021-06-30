Wydad Athletic Club - MA Tétouan

Follow the Botola live Football match between Wydad Athletic Club and MA Tétouan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 30 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Faouzi Benzarti or Jamal Al Dredeb? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wydad Athletic Club and MA Tétouan news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wydad Athletic Club and MA Tétouan. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

