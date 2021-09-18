Jeunesse Sportive Soualem - Maghreb de Fès

Follow the Botola live Football match between Jeunesse Sportive Soualem and Maghreb de Fès with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 18 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Redouane el-Haimeur or Abdelhay Ben Soltane? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Jeunesse Sportive Soualem and Maghreb de Fès news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Jeunesse Sportive Soualem and Maghreb de Fès. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

