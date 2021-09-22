MC Oujda - FAR Rabat

Follow the Botola live Football match between MC Oujda and FAR Rabat with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 22 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Nabil Neghiz or Sven Vandenbroeck? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest MC Oujda and FAR Rabat news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

