Bournemouth climb out of relegation zone with 2-1 win over Villa

Philip Billing broke the deadlock for the hosts when he slotted home a side-footed finish from close range, connecting with a knockdown from Dan Gosling.

Bournemouth doubled their lead minutes before halftime after Fraser's initial shot was saved by Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina, only for Nathan Ake to score from the rebound.

Jefferson Lerma, who found himself on a yellow card inside the opening 20 minutes, was sent off for the hosts early in the second half after he fouled Villa midfielder Jack Grealish deep inside his own half.

Villa pulled themselves back into the contest when Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta scored on his Premier League debut, reacting quickest to nod home Keinan Davis' deflected effort.

But Bournemouth held on to leapfrog Villa and move up to 16th in the table.