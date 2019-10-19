Bournemouth held to scoreless draw by Norwich

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but his effort in the 22nd minute was saved by Norwich keeper Tim Krul, who returned to the side following a recent back problem.

Norwich suffered another injury blow when centre back Ben Godfrey, who recently had an operation for a hernia problem, had to be replaced early in the second half by Tom Trybull.

With Bournemouth wasteful in the final third, Norwich grew into the game in the second half and Aaron Ramsdale had to make a superb save for the home side to deny Norwich's in-form Finnish striker Teemo Pukki.

That was to be Norwich's only effort on target of what was an end-to-end game, and though both sides had chances from late corners, neither could get the ball over the line.

The draw gave Norwich their first away point of the season but left them second bottom of the table on seven points from their opening nine games. Bournemouth are eighth on 12 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)