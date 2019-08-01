Bournemouth sign Dutch international Danjuma

He is the fourth signing for Eddie Howe's side ahead of the new season, joining Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing.

Bournemouth said the 22-year-old moved for an undisclosed fee and on a "long-term contract" but Belgian media reported it was a five year contract at a cost of around 15 million euros ($16.56 million).

Danjuma rose through the youth system at PSV Eindhoven before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2016.

Last year he moved to Bruges and during his one season there helped them finish runners-up in the Belgian league, scored in the Champions League and made his international debut for the Netherlands.

"Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told the club's TV channel.

"The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this. I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started."

Bournemouth open the new league campaign next weekend at home to promoted Sheffield United. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)