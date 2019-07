Bournemouth sign midfielder Billing from Huddersfield

Bournemouth did not reveal details of the transfer fee but British media reported the south-coast club had paid 15 million pounds ($18.33 million) for the 23-year-old who signed a five-year contract.

Billing, who made 27 league appearances last season when Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship, was voted the players' player of the year and players' young player of the year in the club's annual awards.

"I'm delighted to become an AFC Bournemouth player," Billing said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/billing-completes-cherries-move. "As soon as I heard of the club's interest, there was never any doubt in my mind.

"It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe's quality."

Billing is Bournemouth's third recruit in the close season after they signed left back Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City and right back Jack Stacey from Luton Town.

Bournemouth, who finished last season 14th, play two more pre-season friendly matches, against Lazio on Friday and Olympique Lyon on Saturday, before their first league match of the new season when they host Sheffield United on Aug. 10.

($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)