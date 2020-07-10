Bournemouth 'still in the fight', says Howe

July 10 (Reuters) - Bournemouth's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday halted a five-game Premier League losing streak and while they are still in the danger zone the performance gave them confidence they can avoid relegation, manager Eddie Howe has said.

The result moved Bournemouth up to 18th, three points behind 17th-placed Watford, with four games to play, and Howe said it had been "absolutely vital" to stop the run of defeats.

"It edges us a little bit closer to the teams above us. It gives us heart and confidence that we're still in the fight," he added.

"We answered that question to the outside world that we're still here."

Bournemouth also had a late goal disallowed by VAR when Callum Wilson's overhead kick was ruled out for handball.

"We have fought. It was a real physical, hard shift for everybody – and that's the kind of thing we are going to need in our battle to stay up," he added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

