LIVE

Gzira United - Gudja United

BOV Premier League - 26 October 2019

BOV Premier League – Follow the Football match between Gzira United and Gudja United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Gzira United and Gudja United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gzira United vs Gudja United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

