Football

Boxing news - 'I couldn't see anything!' - Anthony Joshua ready to work again after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Former world champion Anthony Joshua says that he isn't bothered about losing Oleksandr Usyk and is already starting to work to get better. Joshua also said that he lost his vision in the 9th round as his eyes closed up, saying that it was the first time that had happened to him during one of his fights.

00:02:57, an hour ago