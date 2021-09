Football

Boxing news - 'I'd like to do it in the UK again' - Eddie Hearn on a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Speaking after his client's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua's agent Eddie Hearn said that there is no chance a rematch between the pair will be in the Ukraine. Instead Hearn would prefer for the fight to be in the UK once again or, failing that, to be held at an international venue somewhere else.

00:01:50, an hour ago