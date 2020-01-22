Brahim brace steers Madrid past plucky Unionistas

Gareth Bale broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 18th minute on his return from illness which kept him out of the Spanish Super Cup and James Rodriguez hit the bar later in the first half at Las Pistas.

Alvaro Romero brilliantly levelled in the 57th minute to delight home fans. However, their joy was short-lived as Brahim Diaz struck five minutes later.

The former Manchester City attacker netted again at the death to seal Zinedine Zidane's team's progress in the revamped cup competition. (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Christian Radnedge)