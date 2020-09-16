Branislav Ivanovic says he has plenty to offer West Bromwich Albion after the 36-year-old free agent joined the promoted Premier League club.

He returns to England's top flight as Slaven Bilic's sixth signing since West Brom's promotion, following the arrivals of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Cedric Kipre, David Button and Callum Robinson.

Transfers Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Harry Winks at Spurs - Paper Round 19/07/2020 AT 05:32

"I'm so happy to be back," Ivanovic told West Brom's website.

"I know Slaven from before. He's amazing and I hope together we're going to be a success. He understands football and looks like a guy who everyone wants to play for.

"I missed English football ... I looked to be back in the previous year but it didn't happen, so now I'm happy to be here and I'll try and do my best. I can give something more.

I'm completely different... I'm ready for the challenge.

Ivanovic's arrival is a boost for West Brom, who conceded three goals without reply in a Premier League defeat by Leicester City on Sunday.

They host Harrogate Town in the League Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Everton in the league on Saturday.

Depay set to sign for Barcelona in bargain deal - Euro Papers

Premier League Chelsea having the season they deserve - Conte 01/04/2018 AT 12:36