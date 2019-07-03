Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 to reach Copa America final

Jesus gave Brazil the lead in 19 minutes when Firmino sent in a low cross for the unmarked striker to side-foot home from close range.

The two combined again on the counterattack after 71 minutes to make it 2-0 after great work from Jesus left Firmino with the simplest of tap-ins.

Sergio Aguero hit the bar with a header in the first half for Argentina and Lionel Messi hit the post 11 minutes into the second period but the visitors had little luck in front of goal.

Brazil will meet Chile or Peru in Sunday’s final in Rio de Janeiro. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )