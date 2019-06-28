Brazil fined $15,000 over homophobic chants

In addition to the chants at goal kicks, Brazilian fans in the 46,000 crowd at the Morumbi stadium on June 14 also lit flares as their side won 3-0.

The host nation advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament on Thursday after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties. The two sides were tied 0-0 after 90 minutes.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )