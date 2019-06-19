Brazil have three goals disallowed in draw with Venezuela

SALVADOR, Brazil June 18 (Reuters) - Copa America hosts Brazil had three goals ruled out and missed a series of chances as they were held 0-0 by Group A rivals Venezuela on Tuesday.

Roberto Firmino had a goal chalked off late in the first half after the referee awarded a foul against the hosts, before substitute Gabriel Jesus found the net on the hour mark only for a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review to deem Firmino offside in the build-up.

Philippe Coutinho looked to have finally found the winner when he netted from close range but VAR intervened again.

Brazil lead the group on four points ahead of Peru, who beat Bolivia 3-1 earlier in the day and also have four points.

Venezuela have two points while Bolivia are without a point.