Brazil legend Pele is back in hospital, but his daughter says there is “no emergency”.

Pele, 82, had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment.

ESPN Brasil reported that he was admitted to hospital with "general swelling" and was also having cardiac issues.

But in an Instagram post, his daughter Kely Nascimento said: “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in hospital regulating medication.

"There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

Pele was reportedly taken to hospital by his wife Marcia.

Pele is regarded as one of the greatest players in history.

He won the World Cup three times with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970) and scored 77 international goals.

Brazil play their final group game at the 2022 World Cup against Cameroon on December 2. They are already assured of a place in the last 16 as they look to win the tournament for a sixth time.

