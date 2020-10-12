Galhardo, the league’s top scorer, put the home side ahead with a header after seven minutes and then Abel Hernandez doubled their lead, also with a header, with 36 minutes gone.

Renato Kayzer pulled one back for Athletico with the third headed goal of the game three minutes before halftime but neither side could score again and Inter took the three points.

Atletico Mineiro top the table with 30 points, two ahead of Inter, who have played a game more.

Athletico Paranaense are on 15 points and sit 15th in the 20-team league. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

