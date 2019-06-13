Brazil's Marta becomes first player to score at five World Cups

By Reuters

58 minutes agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

MONTPELLIER, France, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Marta became the first player to score at five different soccer World Cups when she put her team 1-0 ahead in their Group C game against Australia in the women's tournament on Thursday.

The 33-year-old netted a record-extending 16th World Cup goal from the penalty spot after having already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

