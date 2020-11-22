Brazil's six-times world player of the year Marta has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's football governing body (CBF) said on Saturday.
Marta was the first player, male or female, to score in five World Cups with 17 strikes in total - also a record.
Her place in the squad will be taken by 19-year-old defender Camila Silva.
