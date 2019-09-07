Brazil share spoils with Colombia in entertaining 2-2 draw

Brazil took the lead in the 20th minute when Casemiro headed home a corner from Neymar, who was making his return to the national side after missing their victorious Copa America campaign.

Muriel equalised from the penalty spot six minutes later after Alec Sandro was penalised for a clumsy challenge, and he gave Colombia the lead 11 minutes before half time when he rifled high into the net from 10 meters out to finish off a superb team move.

Brazil improved in the second half and Neymar got them level after 58 minutes when he tapped in from close range after Philippe Coutinho had split the Colombian defence with a long pass.

In a game played without the use of VAR, Neymar had a strong penalty claim turned away with a quarter of an hour remaining when Davison Sanchez forced him face first into pitch-side advertising but the referee waved the claim away and neither side could get the winner.

"It was a difficult game, but I think that we had more chances and we could have won," said Brazil captain Dani Alves.

"But I think that a game at this level really could have gone either way. It’s left a bitter taste in our mouth."

Brazil will now go to Los Angeles where they face Peru on Tuesday, while Colombia play Venezuela in Tampa the same night.

