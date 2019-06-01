Brazil soccer star Neymar accused of rape - Globo, citing police report
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, Brazil's Globo website reported on Saturday, citing a police report of the accusation from a Sao Paulo police station.
Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Globo reported that a representative for Neymar declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
