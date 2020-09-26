The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it agreed with the veto, although it is in favor of a gradual return once all health and safety measures are in place.

The CBF and clubs will meet again in two weeks to debate the issue once more, it said in a statement.

All bar one of the 20 teams supported the ban, with Flamengo the only club not sending a representative to Saturday's meeting.

The decision comes four days after Brazil's Health Ministry gave the green light to fans returning.

Under its proposals, a crowd of around 25,000 would be permitted in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

The plan was widely criticized in Brazil, one of the nation's worst hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

More than 140,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the South American country, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

