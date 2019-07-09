Brazilian Edu returns to Arsenal as technical director

Edu, a member of Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" squad, returns to the north London club after leaving his role as general coordinator of the Brazil national team.

Edu will work alongside the coaching staff, the academy and recruitment staff to strengthen Arsenal's first-team squad.

"Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role," Edu told the club website https://www.arsenal.com/news/edu-named-our-technical-director.

"We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I'm looking forward to helping make a difference."

Former Brazil international Edu spent five seasons with Arsenal between 2001-2005, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups. He was part of the team who went through the 2003-04 league season unbeaten.

After hanging up his boots in 2012, Edu became director of football at Brazilian club Corinthians before joining the national team and helping them win their first Copa America title in 12 years on Sunday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)