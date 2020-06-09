Brazilian FA sets up COVID-19 relief fund for clubs

June 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set up a R$100 million ($20.74 million) relief fund to help top-flight clubs mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs in Brazil's second tier have been allocated R$15 million, the governing body added in a statement https://www.cbf.com.br/a-cbf/informes/index/cbf-anuncia-novas-medidas-de-apoio-aos-clubes.

Soccer has been suspended since March due to the pandemic and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of matchday revenue and ticket sales.

The CBF had previously allocated R$19 million to clubs in Brazil's third and fourth tiers, as well as the top two divisions of the women's league.

Brazil has South America's highest death toll from the novel coronavirus, with over 37,000 fatalities. ($1 = 4.8227 reais) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

