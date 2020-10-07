The club said in a statement that dozens of fans stormed into the training centre and “intimidated officials and damaged the main gate and the entrance.”

Police were called to remove the fans, most of whom were part of an organised supporter group.

Football Premier League claims $215 mln from China's PPLive over match deal AN HOUR AGO

Their anger comes after a downward spiral that began last year with relegation from Brazil's Serie A continued into the current season. Cruzeiro are in the relegation zone of Serie B, with just 11 points from 13 matches.

The club also faces serious financial troubles with players’ salaries not being paid on time.

"The Cruzeiro directors understand that the current situation in the Serie B is far from ideal but we are working hard to turn things around and get the club back where it rightly belongs," the club said. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)

Euro Qualifying Armstrong tests positive for Covid-19; Tierney, Christie to self-isolate 2 HOURS AGO