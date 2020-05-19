Football

Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian football could restart at the end of June, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told Reuters on Tuesday – even though the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in South America’s hardest-hit nation.

Walter Feldman said the return to action in the German Bundesliga, where nine first division games were played this weekend after a two-month hiatus, was a positive example for world football.

"It was necessary to stop and returning is possible," Feldman told Reuters in an interview. "That is what we learnt from the return of football in Germany. Germany is a great sign.

Football

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO

"Doors open in May, more open in June and I have no doubt that in June, with the return of training, sustained protocols and the chance of flexibility by the health authorities, football can return with restrictions," Feldman said. Some Brazilian teams have begun training again, with current champions Flamengo recalling players on Monday.

The positive note came a day after Brazil became the country with the third-highest number of confirmed infections behind the United States and Russia.

Brazil recorded a record high 1,179 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry, and announced a total of 271,628 cases.

Brazil’s state championships were suspended in March and were due to finish in April.

The national leagues were scheduled to kick off in early May and end in December but Feldman acknowledged this year’s league season could run into 2021.

Any restart would likely happen without fans present and with all the same social distancing restrictions that fans saw in Germany over the weekend also in place, he added.

All Latin America's professional soccer leagues were suspended except for Nicaragua, although Costa Rica's league was due to restart on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)

Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLa Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus