Athletico Paranaense
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
23:00
17/08/19
Arena da Baixada
Atlético Mineiro
    Brazilian Série A • Day 15
    • 2nd Half
    • Athletico Paranaense
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • Rubén
      86'
    • CorreiaMárcio Azevedo
      81'
    • ViniciusGeuvânio
      78'
    • Nazário
      75'
    • Marcelo CirinoNikão
      71'
    • Thonny AndersonNazário
      64'
    • Correia
      63'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Athletico Paranaense
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • CazaresOtero
      45'
    • MartínezNathan
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Athletico Paranaense
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • Martínez
      43'
    • Marcelo Cirino
      36'
    Athletico Paranaense - Atlético Mineiro
    Brazilian Série A - 17 August 2019

    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 17 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tiago Nunes or Rodrigo Marques? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
