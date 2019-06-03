Atlético Mineiro
Finished
0
4
-
0
0
23:00
02/06/19
Estádio Independência
CSA
    Brazilian Série A • Day 7
    • 2nd Half
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • Naldo
      89'
    • EliasBruno Roberto
      86'
    • ApodiCelsinho
      81'
    • Adilson
      76'
    • MaranhãoParaiba
      69'
    • CharáGeuvânio
      64'
    • LuanVinícius
      63'
    • DidiraCassiano
      57'
    • Chará
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • Cazares
      23'
    • Apodi
      22'
    • Santos (P)
      20'
    • Gerson
      18'
