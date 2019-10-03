Atlético Mineiro
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
23:15
02/10/19
Estádio Independência
Vasco da Gama
Brazilian Série A • Day 21
  • 2nd Half
  • Atlético Mineiro
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Junior
    90'
  • LuanOliveira
    88'
  • EliasGeuvânio
    78'
  • Raul
    76'
  • Talles MagnoPec
    72'
  • Rossi (P)
    67'
  • Patric
    66'
  • Otero
    60'
  • RibamarRossi
    58'
  • CazaresVinicius
    58'
  • Nathan
    53'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Atlético Mineiro
  • Vasco da Gama
  • AndreyJunior
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Atlético Mineiro
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Cazares
    39'
  • Andrey
    5'
avant-match

Atlético Mineiro - Vasco da Gama
Brazilian Série A - 2 October 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Atlético Mineiro and Vasco da Gama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 2 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rodrigo Marques or Vanderlei Luxemburgo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlético Mineiro and Vasco da Gama? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlético Mineiro vs Vasco da Gama. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
