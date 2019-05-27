Bahia
Finished
0
3
-
2
1
23:00
26/05/19
Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova
Fluminense
Brazilian Série A • Day 6
  • 2nd Half
  • Bahia
  • Fluminense
  • GilbertoFernando
    88'
  • Nino
    85'
  • Pedro
    81'
  • Moisés
    80'
  • RamiresElton
    80'
  • ArturElber
    73'
  • PedroRodolfo de Melo
    69'
  • Gilberto (P)
    69'
  • Agenor
    67'
  • Agenor
    63'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Bahia
  • Fluminense
  • YuriGanso
    45'
  • MeloPaulo
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Bahia
  • Fluminense
  • Gilberto
    30'
  • Pedro (P)
    19'
  • Artur
    16'
  • Artur
    6'
  • Yuri
    6'
avant-match

LIVE
Bahia - Fluminense
Brazilian Série A - 26 May 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Bahia and Fluminense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roger or Fernando Diniz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Bahia and Fluminense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bahia vs Fluminense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
