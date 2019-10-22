Botafogo
Finished
0
2
-
1
1
00:00
22/10/19
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos
CSA
Brazilian Série A • Day 27
  • 2nd Half
  • Botafogo
  • Carlinhos
    90'
  • Rickson
    90'
  • João Vitor
    79'
  • AlecsandroPedroso
    77'
  • Cícero SantosRickson
    75'
  • Igor Cassio
    70'
  • Bueno (P)
    67'
  • Luiz FernandoIgor Cassio
    65'
  • GómezBueno
    63'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Botafogo
  • MarcinhoKanu
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Botafogo
  • NaldoCelsinho
    34'
  • João Vitor
    34'
  • Cícero Santos
    30'
  • Castan (o.g.)
    16'
Botafogo - CSA
Brazilian Série A - 22 October 2019

