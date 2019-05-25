LIVE

Botafogo - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A - 25 May 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Botafogo and Palmeiras live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Eduardo Barroca or Luiz Felipe Scolari? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Botafogo and Palmeiras? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Botafogo vs Palmeiras. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

