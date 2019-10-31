Ceará
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
00:30
31/10/19
Arena Castelão
Fluminense
    Brazilian Série A • Day 29
    • 2nd Half
    • Ceará
    • Fluminense
    • Mateus Gonçalves
      90'
    • Fabinho
      86'
    • YuriGuilherme
      83'
    • RicardinhoKen
      78'
    • João LucasBrock
      73'
    • GalhardoMateus Gonçalves
      58'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Ceará
    • Fluminense
    • PauloPedro
      45'
    • NenéWellington Nem
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Ceará
    • Fluminense
    • Yuri
      21'
    • Bergson
      13'
    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Ceará and Fluminense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Adilson Batista or Marcão? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Ceará and Fluminense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ceará vs Fluminense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
