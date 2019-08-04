Ceará
Finished
0
2
-
1
1
23:00
03/08/19
Arena Castelão
Fortaleza
Brazilian Série A • Day 13
  • 2nd Half
  • Ceará
  • Fortaleza
  • Carlinhos
    89'
  • Wescley
    89'
  • GalhardoKen
    84'
  • André LuisKieza
    81'
  • MoreiraPereira do Nascimento
    77'
  • RomarinhoEdinho
    74'
  • Carlinhos
    69'
  • CarvalhoWescley
    67'
  • Samuel Xavier
    63'
  • OsvaldoVázquez
    62'
  • 1st Half
  • Ceará
  • Fortaleza
  • Juninho (P)
    45'
  • Valdo
    30'
  • Cardoso
    17'
  • Galhardo
    15'
LIVE
Ceará - Fortaleza
Brazilian Série A - 3 August 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Ceará and Fortaleza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Enderson Moreira or Rogério Ceni? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Ceará and Fortaleza?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ceará vs Fortaleza. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
