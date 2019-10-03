Chapecoense
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    23:15
    02/10/19
    Arena Condá
    Corinthians
    Brazilian Série A • Day 21
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Chapecoense
    • Corinthians
    • Vágner LoveJanderson
      88'
    • Eduardo
      83'
    • CamiloLocatelli
      79'
    • Pacheco
      77'
    • ArthurKayser
      69'
    • AmaralTosatti
      69'
    • Avelar
      63'
    • PedrinhoGustavo
      61'
    • Amaral
      56'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Chapecoense
    • Corinthians
    • Júnior UrsoSornoza
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Chapecoense
    • Corinthians
    • Fagner
      43'
    • Vágner Love
      3'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Chapecoense - Corinthians
    Brazilian Série A - 2 October 2019

    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Chapecoense and Corinthians live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 2 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marquinhos Santos or Fabio Carille? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Chapecoense and Corinthians? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chapecoense vs Corinthians. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment