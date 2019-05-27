Corinthians
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
23:00
26/05/19
Arena Corinthians
São Paulo
    Brazilian Série A • Day 6
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Corinthians
    • São Paulo
    • Sornoza
      90'
    • Hernanes
      90'
    • ClaysonMoschen Benetti
      87'
    • Vágner LoveGustavo
      82'
    • Avelar
      80'
    • PabloHelinho
      80'
    • Silveira Gomes
      77'
    • Júnior Urso
      76'
    • PedrinhoVital
      73'
    • ViniciusSilveira Gomes
      70'
    • ÉvertonHernanes
      59'
    • 1st Half
    • Corinthians
    • São Paulo
    • Dos Santos
      35'
    • Pedrinho
      7'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Corinthians - São Paulo
    Brazilian Série A - 26 May 2019

    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Corinthians and São Paulo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Carille or Cuca? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Corinthians and São Paulo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Corinthians vs São Paulo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment