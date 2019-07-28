LIVE

Cruzeiro - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A - 27 July 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mano Menezes or Tiago Nunes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cruzeiro vs Athletico Paranaense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

